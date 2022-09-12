Meanwhile, can we call the film adaptation of this story Elevator Pitch Perfect?

Anna Kendrick rescued by 'lovely Canadian firefighters' after getting stuck in an elevator at TIFF

Anna Kendrick knows how to handle herself in a crisis: crack jokes. At least, that was her go-to reaction when she and her team got stuck in an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time," Kendrick, joked while at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF on Sunday.

TIFF 2022 PUPPIES Anna Kendrick was stuck in an elevator at TIFF. This puppy, however, was absolutely fine. And adorable. | Credit: Ben Trivett

The Oscar-nominee was at the festival to promote her new film, Alice, Darling, about a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship with her successful boyfriend, played by Charlie Carrick.

While the film is a serious drama, Kendrick was all laughs as she shared video of her elevator ordeal on her Instagram, captioning the experience, "Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22."

Thankfully, Kendrick and co. were rescued by "some lovely Canadian firefighters." (Though being Canadian, being "lovely" was probably part of the job requirement.)

"I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch," the actress recalled. "But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical."

Finding the comedy in the situation, Kendrick tried to lighten the mood.

"I couldn't stop cracking jokes," she added. "Although, maybe that's a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I'm not healthy!"

Well, healthy or not, at least she's out of that elevator and not stuck ... up in the air.