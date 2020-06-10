Anna Kendrick reflects on 'miserable' time shooting Twilight

Twilight type Book

Anna Kendrick doesn't have fond memories from her days shooting Twilight, the first big-screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's book of the same name released in 2008. The actress attributes her less than stellar time on set due to the weather in Portland, Oregon which she remembers as "being so cold and miserable."

"I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," Kendrick, who played protagonist Bella's (Kristen Stewart) friend Jessica Stanley, told Vanity Fair.

She added, "Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it like you go through some trauma event like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

The actress remembers a much more pleasant experience when they banded together again for the popular film's sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon which shot in Vancouver, Canada, and Montepulciano, Italy in 2009.

