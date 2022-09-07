Anna Kendrick to make directorial debut with movie about real-life Dating Game horror story
Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game, centered on the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the popular 1970s matchmaking series of the same name.
The Pitch Perfect actress will also produce and star as Bradshaw, the bachelorette candidate who appeared on the dating show and chose the funny and handsome bachelor number one Rodney Alcala, who turned out to be a psychopathic serial killer.
Alcala, who died last July on death row, was convicted of murdering six women and one girl in the 1970s. He became prominently known as the Dating Game Killer because he appeared on the matchmaking show amid his murder spree.
Fortunately, Bradshaw never actually went on a date with Alcala despite choosing him on the show. She later described him as "creepy" after the cameras stopped rolling, putting an end to any possible, er, romance.
"I've loved this script from the moment I read it," Kendrick said in a statement. "And while I was obviously thrilled to be playing the character of Cheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes around gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it. It feels meant to be."
The film will also be produced by J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon. Additional casting is ongoing.
Kendrick most recently starred in Love Life, Human Discoveries, and Trolls 2: World Tour. Other credits include the Pitch Perfect franchise, A Simple Favor, Up in the Air, Life After Beth, and Into the Woods.
