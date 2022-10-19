"He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day it was me."

Anna Faris has identified the director that she previously claimed inappropriately touched her in 2017.

The actress recounted two incidents in which director Ivan Reitman "slapped my ass" and "humiliated" her on the set of 2006's My Super Ex-Girlfriend during an interview with Lena Dunham on Faris' Unqualified podcast on Tuesday.

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," she recalled. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day it was me."

Anna Faris attends the "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara on May 8, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. Anna Faris | Credit: Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Faris explained that her first scene in the film was a "fight sequence with Uma Thurman" that quickly went off the rails due to a wardrobe malfunction. "I wear a red wig," she said. "Right before, I'm in hair and makeup, and my hair lady knocks over a big jar of wig glue."

The glue spilled all over her character's Yves Saint Laurent sweater — of which they only had two — which caused a delay on set. "I was like 20 to 25 minutes late," she recalled. "I was terrified, truly, that my first day Ivan thinks I'm some kind of diva that's not coming out of my trailer."

"I'm, like, in the middle of the street that's all lit — you know, it's a night shoot — and Ivan is just taking me down," the Mom star continued. "He's like, 'Annie… You can't play like that around here!' and I was like, 'Don't do it. Don't cry. No crying.' I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive. Eventually I just said, 'Did no one tell you what happened?' And at that point he kind of just shut up and went behind the camera."

Faris said this wasn't her only uncomfortable run-in with Reitman, who died in February, that day. "Later, he slapped my ass too," she said. "That was a weird moment."

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND, Anna Faris, Luke Wilson Anna Faris and Luke Wilson in 'My Super Ex-Girlfriend' | Credit: Everett Collection

When Dunham asked if anyone had stepped in to support her, Faris replied, "No. It was, like, 2006."

Faris said she's still not sure how to view the occurrence, and whether or not she should've done more to stand up to Reitman.

"With that incident, I think that I'm still of the generation and of the mentality of how to calibrate that element," she said. "On one hand, it wasn't anything, whatever, my ass is fine. On the other hand, it was like, I did have 30 people around me expecting me to do something and I didn't."

Faris previously spoke about the experience on set in 2017 but did not name the director then. "I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard," she said at the time on her Unqualified podcast. "And all I could do was giggle."

Faris continued, "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it. I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it's not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Representatives for the studio for My Super Ex-Girlfriend and for the film's producers did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

