Animorphs live-action movie is officially shaping up

The story of five shape-shifting teens and their blue centaur-like alien pal is coming to the big screen.

Nineties kids and elementary school Scholastic Book Fair junkies, this is your time.

A live-action Animorphs movie based on the kids' book series by writers Katherine Applegate and Michael Grant is officially in the works, EW has learned. Erik Feig, the CEO and founder of Picturestart who worked on films like La La Land and The Hunger Games, is developing the project with Scholastic Entertainment.

Scholastic, through its Scholastic Graphix division, is also planning to launch a graphic novel adaptation of Animorphs that will launch this Oct. 6. The first adaptation of the first novel, titled The Invasion, features art from Eisner Award nominee Chris Gine (Time Twisters, Chickenhare).

The 54-book series first launched in 1996 with the story of five teens — Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias — who get caught up in a secret invasion of earth by these alien creatures known as Yeerks. With help from an alien ally named Aximili-Esgarrouth-Isthill (Ax for short), they gain the ability to transform into various animals, hence their nickname Animorphs.

In 1998, the books became a TV show with a baby Shawn Ashmore (X-Men, The Following).

“The central themes of Animorphs have resonated strongly with kids for more than two decades, and the time is right for a feature film that takes this captivating sci-fi adventure to another level for audiences today,” Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese, who is also aboard as a producer, said in a statement. “Picturestart has an incredible track record of success, and Erik and his team are the perfect partners to help bring this exciting new series based on the adventure-packed books to movie screens."

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Scholastic to adapt Animorphs, an iconic book series with a wildly unique combination of exciting, witty, outlandish, and grounded elements that feel all too relevant for our times,” Feig said. “We know these books have a deservedly deep bench of passionate fans—ourselves included—and we hope to make Katherine Applegate and her co-author, Michael Grant, proud as we bring Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias to life for a new generation."

Responding to the news on Twitter, Applegate wrote simply, "#Animorphs has found the perfect home."

Other Scholastic properties are also in the works for screen adaptations, including a new Goosebumps TV series and a Clifford the Big Red Dog movie.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.