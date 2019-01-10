The most exciting animated movies of 2019

Release Date: Nov. 22

Call it the Disney Reclamation — a decade of evolution marking a new era for the animation studio, one of more mature emotional journeys for its heroes, profound expansions of the studio’s own themes and tropes, and a lucrative return to glory at the box office. You can point to Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, or Moana as flagships for the Disney Animation of the 2010s — or you can acquiesce to the power that is Frozen, which all but changed the game in 2013 (and became the highest-grossing animated movie ever released). Round two of the arctic adventure faces an up-mountain journey to regain the fans that time, exposure, and so, so many performances of “Let It Go” have claimed — but a six-year development suggests a story worthy of a wait, and the return of an all-star cast and creative team should confirm that hell will indeed freeze over before Frozen 2 delivers anything less than red-hot.