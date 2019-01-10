The most exciting animated movies of 2019

2019 in Animation
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Warner Bros. Pictures
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Missing Link
Annapurna Pictures
UglyDolls
STX Entertainment
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Warner Bros.
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Universal Pictures
Toy Story 4
Disney/Pixar
Weathering With You
CoMix Wave Films
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Playmobil: The Movie
FILM HOLDING – MORGEN PRODUCTION
Spies in Disguise
Fox Family Entertainment
The Addams Family
METRO GOLDWYN MAYER PICTURES/CINESITE
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
STUDIOCANAL
Sonic the Hedgehog
Paramount Pictures
Frozen 2
Disney
Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence
Mappa
2020 and beyond
Sony pictures animation and Base FX
