The Killers (1964)

This iconic neo-noir from director Don Siegel stars Dickinson as conniving femme fatale Sheila Farr, opposite the likes of Lee Marvin, John Cassavetes, and Ronald Reagan in his final film before a long career in politics. It was a difficult shoot, not because of the dark subject matter but because they made it in the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, whom counted Dickinson as a confidante (rumors have swirled for years of an affair, but she previously told EW, "Some things are just no one's business"). "The president was shot the day before we went to work," she remembers. "It was horrible to have to try to act and get through the day. We got a couple days off for his memorial, but then we still had to go back to Palm Springs and go to work, so it was pretty rough."

Little did she know that she was sharing screen time with another future president. Reagan plays against type as gangster Jack Browning, slapping Dickinson's Sheila in a climactic moment, which never sat well with him. "He said, 'I'm sorry I had to slap you,'" she recalls. "Which, of course, he didn't. It just looks like he did. One time I ran into him later at a dinner party and he said, 'I'm still sorry I had to slap you.' He couldn't cut the mustard as a villain. He was too gentle." Dickinson also remembers that Reagan wasn't very engaged in the filmmaking process, seeing it merely as an obligation to complete the terms of his studio contract before pivoting from acting to politics. "He couldn't have cared less about the film," she says. "But he had stacks of paper, I mean like more than a foot tall. He was studying and working on becoming governor, and every break he got, he was off working and studying and planning. We didn't quite take it seriously."