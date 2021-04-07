Angelina Jolie is a firefighter on the run in Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer
The new film from director Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Wind River) is coming to theaters and HBO Max on May 14.
On Tuesday, EW gave you a first look at Those Who Want Me Dead, the upcoming film from director Taylor Sheridan (Wind River) that stars Angelina Jolie as a firefighter. Now, the film's first trailer shows what Jolie's character is up against in the movie — and it's more than just smoke and fire.
Jolie's character is named Hannah, and she's a smoke jumper — meaning she's an elite firefighter who is trained to literally parachute into a raging blaze. What she's not prepared for is the sudden appearance of a young boy named Connor (Finn Little) whose face is covered in blood because he's on the run from two deadly assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) who have already killed his father. Hannah and Connor soon find themselves dodging not just bullets, but also a terrifying wildfire started by the assassins.
Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sheridan and Charles Leavitt), Those Who Wish Me Dead comes to theaters and HBO Max on May 14. Watch the trailer above.
