Angelina Jolie is a firefighter on the run in Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer

Jolie's character is named Hannah, and she's a smoke jumper — meaning she's an elite firefighter who is trained to literally parachute into a raging blaze. What she's not prepared for is the sudden appearance of a young boy named Connor (Finn Little) whose face is covered in blood because he's on the run from two deadly assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) who have already killed his father. Hannah and Connor soon find themselves dodging not just bullets, but also a terrifying wildfire started by the assassins.