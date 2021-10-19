Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt opted for eternally-sustainable fashion on Monday night to attend the star's Marvel movie premiere.

The 16-year-old stepped out looking red carpet-glamorous in her mom's 2014 Oscars dress, designed by Elie Saab, at the Eternals premiere.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the 'Eternals' premiere on Monday and Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Oscars | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zahara joined siblings Maddox, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, as they accompanied their Marvel-starring mom to the Hollywood event.

Asked about her fashionable brood, Jolie told Entertainment Tonight: "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Angelina Jolie and family Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Zahara's dress may have been the most immediately recognizable, but the fashion journalists at Harper's Bazaar UK identified Shiloh's dress as an upcycled version of the one Jolie wore to Guerlain's "Women for Bees" event in France a few months ago.

Jolie wasn't the only Eternals star who stepped out with her kids on the red carpet. Salma Hayek rocked the red carpet with her daughter, Valentina Pinault.