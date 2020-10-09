Angelina Jolie in talks to lead Every Note Played book adaptation

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are (potentially) primed to make sweet cinematic music together.

STXfilms announced Friday the Oscar-winning actors are in talks to star in a big-screen adaptation of Lisa Genova's 2018 novel Every Note Played, which the entertainment company has also acquired worldwide rights to distribute.

Jolie is eyeing the role of a world-renowned concert pianist's (Waltz) estranged ex-wife who pledges to care for him in the wake of his life-changing diagnosis with ALS in his hands. Along the way, both are forced to reconcile with their failed relationship as they work to redefine the "pursuit of greatness" in a story STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson called "emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting" in a press statement.

The adaptation of Genova's popular novel — directed by Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Michael Sucsy (Grey Gardens, 13 Reasons Why) — comes six years after the release of another film based on her work, Still Alice, which won Julianne Moore her first Oscar at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Richard Barton Lewis' Oscar-nominated production company Southpaw Entertainment (August Rush) is set to produce with Monet Clayton, Barton Lewis, and Gabrielle Jerou.

A release date for Every Note Played has yet to be announced. Jolie recently lent her voice to the Disney+ family film The One and Only Ivan, and can next be seen in Marvel's upcoming tentpole The Eternals, while Waltz's new work includes roles in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, the new James Bond film No Time to Die, and Woody Allen's latest film Rifkin's Festival.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.