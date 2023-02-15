The actress, who played Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, says she feels Butler's pain.

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler's struggle to lose Elvis accent: 'You have to bid it farewell'

Angela Bassett can totally empathize with Austin Butler's struggle to drop his Elvis Presley accent after starring as the King of Rock & Roll in Baz Lurhmann's 2022 biopic, Elvis. After all, she had a similar experience.

"Tina's laugh and the way she spoke took over. It took over, not as long as Elvis — maybe about four months after," she said. "You so lived and breathed and began to see life through their perspective. You had to. They're a part of you. I think that's what's going on with him."

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. ; Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Angela Bassett; Austin Butler | Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage; JC Olivera/Getty Images

But Bassett noted it was important that Butler step out of Presley's shadow going forward.

"You have to bid it farewell, and it's hard to let it go, because you've enjoyed it, you survived it, you delivered, and you're proud of that," she continued. "You got an opportunity and you hit it out of left field. So it takes a moment to get back to regular you. But you're different after this moment. Now you're Austin, who did that great performance."

However, while visiting the The Graham Norton Show this month, Butler explained that he's trying to return to his normal tone. "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," he said. "One song took 40 takes."

Speaking with EW in June, Butler detailed his intense experience rehearsing with dialect coaches until he was able to perfectly conjure up Presley's voice for the film.

"I would take an interview or a speech that he had on stage where he is talking to the audience, and I would practice it as though I was trying to get it to be exact," he said. "That way, I couldn't hear a difference between my voice and his. Then I would have my dialect coach there going, 'This is off a little bit,' and I'd practice. I'd just keep honing it in until I could get as specific as possible."

