Angela Bassett says there have been 5 versions of the Black Panther sequel script

In the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, Marvel had to overhaul plans for the Black Panther sequel. According to actress Angela Bassett, playing the queen mother of Boseman's King T'Challa, the script is still going through changes as production began in June in Atlanta.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," Bassett told Entertainment Tonight about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during a recent interview. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming."

"Of course, with our dear king [Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed," she added. "So, thankfully, [director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

BLACK PANTHER Letitia Wright, left, and Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther.' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/© Marvel Studios 2018

A sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning box-office hit Black Panther has been in the works practically since the first movie came out in theaters. After Boseman's death from colon cancer in August, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced they would not recast the role of T'Challa and that the new film would "honor the legacy" of Boseman.

As production commenced at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, Feige released a statement, saying, "It's clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Story details remain under wraps, though we know Marvel is also mapping out a Wakanda-set series for Disney+.

Much of the original cast, including Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, are expected to return.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled for theaters on July 8, 2022.