Andy Serkis returning to Middle Earth in new The Hobbit audiobook

The Hobbit type Book

Andy Serkis is set to return to the world of The Hobbit in a new audiobook from HarperCollins. Serkis will read from the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novel, a prelude of The Lord of the Rings saga, of the same name that follows the adventures of hobbit Bilbo Baggins as he attempts to secure treasure guarded by Smaug the dragon.

The British actor recently read the very same book as part of an 11-hour fundraising effort benefitting NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings that raised more than $350 million. Serkis portrayed the character of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and in various video games based on the franchise.

"We are delighted to announce the release of a brand-new audiobook of The Hobbit, read by @andyserkis," HarperCollinsUK tweeted about the September release.

For fans who rather not wait for the audiobook release this fall can watch two hours from his charity read below.

Related content: