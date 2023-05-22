The stars of the 1985 coming-of-age classic caught up while McCarthy was working on his new documentary.

Kevin and Jules just caught up, but not at St. Elmo's Bar.

Andrew McCarthy and Demi Moore enjoyed a St. Elmo's Fire reunion over the weekend "for the first time in years and years."

McCarthy, who played struggling writer Kevin in the 1985 coming-of-age drama, shared a photo with Moore, who played banker and party girl Jules, on Instagram.

"So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo's Fire costar, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary," he captioned the post, which also featured a still of the two in the movie.

McCarthy is set to direct a Brat Pack documentary based on his 2021 memoir, Brat: An '80s Story, which chronicles his own coming-of-age and his fame during the 1980s, when he starred in the popular movies Pretty in Pink, Mannequin, and Weekend at Bernie's. The doc will also follow McCarthy as he reconnects with other Brat Pack members, including his St. Elmo's Fire costars.

"After that book I wrote, it occurred to me, I've never talked to any of the old gang about it," McCarthy recently told Salon of the documentary. "I hadn't seen Rob Lowe in 30 years, Emilio Estevez in 35 years. Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy, I hadn't seen them in so long. I went to each of them and said, 'Hey, will you talk to me about this? Because we were members of a club that we didn't ask to join that no one else was. We're the only ones that know what it was like.'"

The cast of 'St. Elmo's Fire'

"It was a life changer for me," he continued. "It's taken me decades to come to terms with it and see it as a beautiful thing. I'm the avatar of a certain generation's youth, as are the other actors. But initially, the Brat Pack was really an albatross for a lot of us career-wise and we hated it… I went back and chatted with everybody, to find I had so much affection for everyone when I didn't particularly at the time. We were young and competitive and scared and insecure."

McCarthy added, "I think everyone was wonderfully surprised by it — not only our affection for each other, but then for our own youth. That was very, dare I not say healing, but it was a nice experience to have."

