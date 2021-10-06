Andrew Lloyd Webber told an airline he needed a therapy dog because Cats was so bad

Cats (2019 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Cats, the 2019 film based on the long-running musical, was famously panned by critics, roasted by the internet, and ignored at the box office — but at least the movie is helping Andrew Lloyd Weber bring his dog on plane trips.

In a new Variety interview, the famed English composer revealed that the Cats movie, which he called "off-the-scale all wrong," prompted him to get a dog, and it also provided an excuse to get the pooch passage on an aircraft.

"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," Lloyd Webber said, explaining how he plans to bring his Havanese puppy to New York when he returns to town.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, CATS Andrew Lloyd Webber and a scene from 'Cats' | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

Lloyd Weber said the airline asked for therapy dog proof, and he directed them to the 2019 film. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats,'" he recalled. "Then the approval came back with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"

Cats was directed by Tom Hooper, though Lloyd Weber noted that Steven Spielberg was previously expected to helm an animated version. (Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment co-produced the 2019 film.)

Lloyd Weber, who has critiqued the movie before, just didn't think the finished project connected with the music.

"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all," he told Variety. "I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no.'" He added, "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

We're guessing he didn't name the dog Bombalurina.

