The actor and avid gamer tells EW he's "going after" the part of samurai-turned-ronin Jin Sakai.

After Snake Eyes and Bullet Train, actor Andrew Koji has his sights set on what he hopes to do next, should the stars align.

In an interview with EW, Koji says he's not only keeping his eyes on Ghost of Tsushima, the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular video game, but he plans on "going after" the lead role of samurai-turned-ronin Jin Sakai.

"I'm going after Ghost of Tsushima — that's what I'm going to do," the 34-year-old Japanese-English actor says over Zoom from South Africa, where he's currently filming Warrior's third season. "I would love that. I think I can do a really good Jin Sakai. I can bring my own spin to it."

EW reached out to Sony for comment.

Andrew Koji, Ghost of Tsushima Andrew Koji, an avid gamer, says he's "going after" the lead role in 'Ghost of Tsushima.' | Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage; Sucker Punch Productions

Koji, now seen on screen in this weekend's Bullet Train, is an avid gamer. It's how he decompresses. In 2021, while promoting his Storm Shadow performance in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, he told EW he was on the Ratchet and Clank beat. Soon after, he was onto Ghost of Tsushima, the sprawling, cinematic game about a 13th-century warrior who must ditch the noble samurai code in order to save Tsushima Island from invading Mongolian forces.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is attached to make the Ghost of Tsushima movie for Sony Pictures, the studio announced in 2021.

"I've played [the video game] twice now," Koji says. "I was thinking about it because [the adaptation has] been on the horizon, all the team talking about it. It would have to stand by itself, because the game's so good. Let that exist by itself, and the film should be something slightly different. That's the problem with those video game films."

Resident Evil marks the latest video game to get a screen adaptation, but a number of other titles are following suit. Sony previously adapted the Uncharted games as a film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and another Playstation title, The Last of Us, is getting imagined as an HBO drama series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.