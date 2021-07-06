The Monster Squad actor André Gower hospitalized following heart attack

"Yesterday, I apparently went and had a heart attack," said the actor, "and apparently, according to the info, it was a pretty decent one. I was playing tennis with my good buddy Mike, I started not feeling really well, and, long story short, after a few minutes of not getting better, my buddy Mike scooped me up in his car. And we first went to an urgent care, and they immediately saw what was happening, and threw me in an ambulance, and I jammed over to the big ER, and wasn't there very long, went straight to the cath lab [catheterization laboratory], so from almost the door to the ambulance to the cath lab, and had two lines put in my femoral artery and vein, they went up in through the vessels into my heart and apparently... my right coronary artery ended up being 100 percent blocked with a giant blood clot... Apparently, according to the people that worked on me and the excellent cath lab team, we got here with about 10 minutes to spare... That's the update there, I am still in the ICU, they've just removed my two main lines, which is good, which means my heart is working adequately enough to take the pacemaker out and the lines. But we'll see in another day or two and go from there."