No, Andrew Garfield will not lick Jessica Chastain's armpit to promote Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Though his latest film is shaping up to be an awards-season miracle with heavy religious themes, Andrew Garfield will not worship at the altar of costar Jessica Chastain — or at least not the altar of her armpits.

Following Chastain's sultry viral red carpet moment last week at the Venice International Film Festival, which saw her Scenes From a Marriage costar Oscar Isaac putting his mouth on her arm in front of photographers, Garfield said he jokingly established boundaries with the Oscar nominee as they prepare to promote their upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

"I saw that like the rest of the world did, and I texted her and said something along the lines of, 'I hope you don't expect me to lick your armpit on the red carpet,'" Garfield said Monday during an appearance on The View. "And she said something like, 'Garfield, we've gotta sell this movie!,' and I said, 'No, no, no, this is a no-licky-pitty zone!'"

The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Jessica Chastain Oscar Isaac Andrew Garfield joked with his 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' costar Jessica Chastain about her Oscar Isaac red carpet moment. | Credit: Searchlight Pictures; Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Garfield was unable to join Chastain — who's generating significant Oscar buzz for her performance in the film — at the film's Toronto International Film Festival world premiere as he's currently isolating while shooting his Under the Banner of Heaven miniseries in Calgary. EW has learned that a person who worked closely with Garfield on the set was exposed to COVID, and, out of an abundance of caution, he was required to self-quarantine.

"We had a few breakthrough cases in our crew, so a few of us are having to quarantine and self-isolate, so, unfortunately I couldn't fly," Garfield elaborated on the talk show.

Garfield also received standout praise for his performance as famed televangelist Jim Bakker in the Michael Showalter–directed drama, which debuted Sunday at TIFF to warm reviews from audiences and critics.

On The View, Garfield went on to praise Chastain's commitment to celebrating the titular religious figure's support of the LGBTQIA+ community — particularly throughout the AIDS crisis. And she did it all in headline-making outfits that Hustlers costume designer Mitchell Travers assembled during production.

"Tammy was aware of the power of image — it was her armor," Travers recently told EW. "As the story becomes more exaggerated, the clothes do as well — I wanted to feel the weight of the clip-ons on her ears, the pressure of the shoulder pads on her body, so that it starts to become slightly suffocating to be Tammy."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye opens in theaters Friday. Keep up with EW's TIFF coverage throughout the festival here.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: