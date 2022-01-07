Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even if opening-night viewers of Spider-Man: No Way Home had a feeling they'd be seeing three Spider-Men on the big screen, no one knew there were also two Spider-Men sitting in the audience with them.

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and his fellow web-slinger Tobey Maguire secretly attended a public screening of No Way Home the night it opened in theaters in a new interview with ET.

"I still can't believe it happened," Garfield said. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together, and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together."

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man | Credit: Columbia/Sony (2)

Garfield and Maguire reprised their roles as Peter Parker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third Spider-Man film, joining Tom Holland's turn as the hero on a mission to save the multiverse. During the ET interview, Garfield also discussed his feelings about swinging back into the film, having previously donned the iconic red-and-blue suit for 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel.

"First and foremost, I am a fan, so when [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and [director] Jon Watts asked to have a word with me and talk to me about an idea, and they pitched it, it was like I was the fans in the audience, watching it on screen for the first time with, like, the three Spider-Men across universes sharing a frame together," the actor recalled.

He continued, "And then, the fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother."

So would Garfield take up the role again? "It would have to be very, very special," Garfield said. "It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun and joyful, like doing No Way Home was."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

