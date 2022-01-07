Spoiler senses are tingling! Andrew Garfield is spilling all the Spider-Man tea

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

If you haven't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, you might want to turn yourself around right now. You've been warned — spoilers ahead!

In what may have been one of the worst-kept secrets of the past year, Spider-Man: No Way Home features not one but three webslingers, as Tom Holland is joined by Spideys past — Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire — in order to save the multiverse. And, there was even talk of bringing back Kirsten Dunst as Maguire's MJ and Emma Stone as Garfield's Gwen Stacy.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield discusses what brought him back to the franchise, what line he improvised in the film, and if he'd ever don the iconic spandex again.

"I wasn't expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again," the actor says. But a phone call from producers Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, and director Jon Watts convinced him otherwise.

"The pitch was really, really enticing," he explained. "They said, 'You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?'"

Garfield goes on to describe the fraternal dynamic between the three Peter Parkers — Holland as the baby bro, Garfield in the middle, and Maguire as the older brother — and how it helped save the youngest Peter in his time of need.

"That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you've never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That's a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have."

Garfield's Spider-Man, the only Spidey to not have a full trilogy, had a bit of a rough go. The Amazing Spider-Man got off to a good start, a hit with fans and critics — but the second faltered at the box office. Garfield and director Marc Webb then butt heads with Sony Pictures and all future installments of the Garfield-led franchise were canceled, leading to the age of Holland who took on the role for its MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

And a glorious age it's been.

But No Way Home has offered Garfield a shot at redemption, both on- and off-screen. Whereas Gwen, Peter's love interest in The Amazing Spider-Man sequel, dies — he's able to save Zendaya's MJ, which cemented Garfield's return to the franchise.

"I will say the image of my catching MJ," Garfield admits, "that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing."

The experience shooting No Way Home has made the Tick, Tick... Boom! star reconsider reprising the web-slinger role, as long as it's a right fit for him.

"Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic," Garfield says. "I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

As for the line that he improvised in No Way Home? It's all about love. In one scene, Garfield was looking at Holland and Maguire, all suited up, and told them that he loved them: "That was just me loving them."

