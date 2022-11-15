Andrew Garfield says he formed a 'brotherhood' with his fellow Spider-Men in No Way Home

The actor says he and Tobey Maguire were there to support Tom Holland and just be ‘as dumb as possible’ together.

It's been nearly a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters, shattering pandemic box office records and becoming the biggest film of 2021. But in a new interview, Andrew Garfield says that there was a low-stakes feel to the actual making of the film. In fact, he says that sharing the screen with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland made it feel less like a superhero blockbuster and more like making an experimental short film with his BFFs.

Garfield spoke to GQ UK for its Men of the Year issue, where he opened up about the "beautiful" experience of shooting No Way Home with his fellow webslingers. "I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies," Garfield told GQ. "The pressure was off me. It was all on Tom's shoulders. Like, it's his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible."

The 39-year-old actor added that when he was first pitched No Way Home, he wasn't sure how his Spidey would fit into the trio. "Y'know, between the three of us, I was like, Oh s---, this is going to be interesting," Garfield explained. "You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot."

Spider-man No Way Home Andrew Garfield; Tom Holland; Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Sony

It's been a decade since Garfield made his debut as Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. He returned for a 2014 sequel, but a planned third film was eventually canceled. Speaking to GQ, Garfield said that before he got the script for No Way Home, he had assumed his time as Spidey was over.

"I don't know if I had an expectation of doing more," he said. "I was very open to it being whatever it was meant to be. But there was an undone feeling. Like, What was that experience about? And how do I close that circle in my living room on my own? And I was doing that – and then it was like that classic thing, when you're getting over a relationship, and you're first starting to really feel free and untethered from that thing — the person knows to call the hour after the first good night's sleep you've had."

Released in December 2021, No Way Home raked in a whopping $1.9 billion worldwide, setting records as the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

