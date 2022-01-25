Andrew Garfield only told 3 people about Spider-Man return: 'It was fun to keep it secret'

It might have ended up being the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, but Andrew Garfield did his part to keep things quiet.

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garfield revealed that he only told three people about his return to the blue and red spandex in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former webslinger Tobey Maguire and current webslinger Tom Holland.

"I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great," Garfield said with a laugh, adding that only a handful of people in his life (aside from his agent) knew he was filming.

"My dad, my brother, and my mother… just kind of us. It was fun to keep it a secret," Garfield told DeGeneres. "It felt like I was organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it."

While internet rumors swirled that the three Spider-Man actors would team up in Marvel's latest blockbuster, Garfield kept such a tight lid on his appearance that even his former costar Emma Stone — who played Gwen Stacy to Garfield's Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel — was kept in the dark.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield said on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

"I kept it going, even with her," he continued. "And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

