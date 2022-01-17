The actor says his The Amazing Spider-Man costar "kept on texting" him and asking about his involvement in the most recent MCU installment.

Andrew Garfield lied to ex Emma Stone to keep his Spider-Man: No Way Home role a secret

Unlike his Spider-Man: No Way Home costar, it seems Andrew Garfield is very good at keeping secrets.

During a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star discussed his return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's latest installment alongside Tobey Maguire and current webslinger, Tom Holland.

While Holland is known for letting spoilers slip, Garfield managed to keep a tight lid on the fact he'd be reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man films — he even succeeded in sidestepping his MCU costar and ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield shared on the podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me,'" continued the actor. "I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

Garfield and Stone costarred in two Spider-Man outings, 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. Although originally conceived as a trilogy, all future installments of the Garfield-led franchise were canceled after Garfield and director Marc Webb butted heads with Sony Pictures, leading to the age of Holland who took on the role for its MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, l-r: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, 2012, ph: Jamie Trueblood/©Columbia Pictur Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' | Credit: Everett Collection

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. Listen to the podcast interview above.

