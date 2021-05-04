Andrew Garfield claims he 'did not get a call' to appear in the next Spider-Man movie

Andrew Garfield is opening up about the rumors that he's appearing in the next Spider-Man movie.

In an interview for Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 37-year-old actor addressed the whispers that he and fellow former Spidey Tobey Maguire might be suiting up alongside Tom Holland in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It's f---ing hilarious to me," Garfield told Horowitz. "Because I do have this Twitter account, and I see how often Spider-Man is trending. It's people freaking out about a thing, and I'm just like, guys. Guys. I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

A number of Spider-Man alums have been confirmed for the upcoming film: Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro, reprising his role from the Garfield movies, while Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus (from the Maguire series) is also confirmed to make an appearance. Ever since then, rumors have swirled about whether Maguire and Garfield will also be returning to don their familiar red onesies — but Garfield is remaining tight-lipped, comparing his constant denials to playing the games Werewolf or Mafia.

"I did not get a call," he added. "I would've gotten a call by now. That's what I'll say. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me. Maybe they want to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this.'"

You'll notice that Garfield was seemingly careful not to deny being in the movie — just denying that he received a call. Maybe he had an in-person interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige! Maybe No Way Home director Jon Watts sent him an email! Or maybe he's really not in the movie, and we sound really stupid speculating about it!

Either way, we'll have to wait and see when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec 17. In the meantime, if you ever need an extra player for your Werewolf or Mafia game, Garfield seems to be an expert.

