The No Time to Die actress wants roles for women in the franchise to be "brought to life in a different way."

Ana de Armas doesn't know who should take over for Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, but she does know one thing — it shouldn't be a woman.

The actress, who played the scene-stealing, mysterious character of Paloma in No Time to Die, recently told The Sun, "There's no need for a female Bond. There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at."

Instead, de Armas says she'd like to see the existing female roles in the franchise be a bit meatier. "What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way," she said, adding, "That they're given a more substantial part and recognition. That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things."

No Time to Die was Craig's much-publicized final outing as the iconic 007 character, which has led to rampant speculation about who will be cast in the role next. De Armas is not alone in her assertion that the role should continue to be male.

Barbara Broccoli, longtime producer of the popular spy franchise, previously expressed doubts that there'd be a gender swap. "Bond is male," she told The Guardian in 2018. "He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male."

"And that's fine. We don't have to turn male characters into women," Broccoli added. "Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

And, that same year, Rosamund Pike, who starred as a Bond Girl in 2002's Die Another Day, expressed similar sentiments. "I think the character of James Bond is a man. He is really," she said. "Why not make a kick-ass female agent in her own right?"

A decision about Craig's replacement is probably a long way off. Just last month, Broccoli told Deadline that production on the newest film was at least two years off, if not more, and "nobody's in the running" currently for the part.

