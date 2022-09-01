Ana de Armas says her job 'wasn't to imitate' Marilyn Monroe while making Blonde

In the wake of the film's trailer release, some viewers criticized the Cuban actress' take on the Hollywood icon.

Marilyn Monroe may have had trouble advocating for herself in Hollywood, but Ana de Armas certainly doesn't.

The Cuban actress, who plays a fictionalized version of Monroe in this fall's Blonde, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, has some thoughts for those who might think her portrayal of the 1950s bombshell isn't a perfect mimicry.

"My job wasn't to imitate her," de Armas said in a recent interview with the French fashion magazine L'Officiel. "I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities, and her voice, in the sense that she didn't really have one."

When the trailer for Blonde debuted last month, some viewers criticized her take on Monroe, particularly her accent and the traces of her Cuban dialect beneath Monroe's breathier pitch. De Armas had previously said she worked with a dialect coach for nine months to prepare to play Monroe.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' | Credit: Netflix

"It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," she told EW in 2019. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to [director] Andrew Dominik for months, and getting ready to start. It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule."

Though it's unclear whether de Armas was specifically referring to the issue of her speaking voice's resemblance to Monroe's in the L'Officiel interview, it does seem pointed that she mentioned the issue of Monroe's voice — and lack thereof — in the industry.

De Armas also has the support of Monroe's estate, which earlier this month issued a statement saying, "Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"

The estate also took care to highlight Monroe's enduring appeal around the world, and how that is reflected in de Armas' casting. "Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue," the statement said. "There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can pay homage to her legacy."

Blonde is set to premiere Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival and will be released on Netflix on Sept. 28.