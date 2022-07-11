Amy Winehouse biopic back on track with Fifty Shades of Grey director and family's blessing

Sam Taylor-Johnson is set to helm the film, which has been in the works for years.

A long-in-the-works biopic about the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse is finally moving forward.

EW has confirmed that Fifty Shades of Grey and Nowhere Boy filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson is set to direct Back to Black, which is being made with the support of the Winehouse family.

According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, a script has been penned by Matt Greenhalgh, who worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy and also wrote the Joy Division biopic Control. Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward.

Back to Black will chart the life and career of the six-time Grammy winner, who blasted to global stardom upon the release of her 2006 album of the same name. Winehouse would go on to be a tabloid staple in addition to winning worldwide acclaim for her vocal talents. She died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, at 27, following a public battle with substance addiction.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Amy Winehouse Sam Taylor-Johnson, Amy Winehouse | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A Winehouse biopic has been gestating for years; the Winehouse estate reportedly signed a deal for the film in 2018.

Though a narrative feature has yet to materialize, a number of projects about the singer have been produced over the years. Director Asif Kapadia explored Winehouse's rise and fall in his Oscar-winning 2015 documentary Amy, though the singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, called the film "tainted" for its depictions of himself and Winehouse's ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, as "villains" who contributed to her fragile state. In 2021, the BBC put out the documentary Reclaiming Amy, which marked the 10th anniversary of the singer's death.

Back to Black is currently in the process of casting. Stay tuned for more details.