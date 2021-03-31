BBC's Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will tell the singer's story through the eyes of Janis Winehouse, whose Multiple Sclerosis battle threatens to eliminate her memories.

As she battles complications from Multiple Sclerosis, Amy Winehouse's mother is working to keep her daughter's legacy — and her own memories — alive with a new documentary film.

Janis Winehouse has partnered with the BBC to release a new nonfiction feature about Amy's life, eyed for release around the 10th anniversary of the singer's death on July 23, 2011. Tentatively titled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, the film will primarily be told through the eyes of Winehouse's mother, whose version of the events surrounding her tumultuous time in the public eye "often differs from the narrative we have been told before," according to a press release.

Family and friends will also contribute to the project, which Janis joined as a means to preserve her daughter's image as MS "threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy," per the BBC.

"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up," Janis said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

Janis previously chronicled her daughter in the 2014 book Loving Amy: A Mother's Story, in which she also discussed her mind's "loss of sharpness" due to MS, which she was formally diagnosed with in 2003 despite having suffered symptoms for two decades prior.

After rocketing to global superstardom upon the release of her 2006 album Back to Black, Amy became a tabloid staple in addition to winning worldwide renown for her talents as a singer, and later died from alcohol poisoning at age 27 following a public battle with substance addiction.

Director Asif Kapadia explored Amy's rise and fall in his Oscar-winning 2015 documentary Amy, which earned glowing critical reviews and reignited interest in Amy's career four years after her death. The singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, however, called the film "tainted" for its depictions of himself and Amy's ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, as "villains" who contributed to her fragile state.

The BBC also plans to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Amy's death with the release of a three-album compilation of her performances at the network.

A firm release date for Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On has yet to be announced.