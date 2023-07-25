The comedian headed out for a double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer and shared her thoughts on the Greta Gerwig film.

Amy Schumer was nearly a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. That is, until she bowed out of the then-Diablo Cody scripted project in 2017. Over the weekend, she revisited the world of Barbies once more — as an audience member and took to social media after to share what she thought of the film.

The comedian took in a double feature of both Barbie and Oppenheimer (aka Barbenheimer), then shared an Instagram snap. In the photo, she's clad in an oversized straw hat peering over some rosy pink sunglasses. "Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role," she joked. "Do better Hollywood."

Amy Schumer; Margot Robbie

The Inside Amy Schumer star noted her excitement for the pink-tastic film during a June episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, insisting she "couldn't wait" to see the movie. "I think it looks awesome," she said at the time.

Schumer was originally cast as Barbie in 2016 but a year later she announced she was leaving the project, citing "scheduling conflicts." She explained the situation further during her chat with Cohen, admitting she actually left for a different reason.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts," she revealed. "That's what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there's a new team behind it and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie."

Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that one of the reasons she left involved a shoe made out of Jell-O.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," Schumer said. Her vision of Barbie was an "inventor," but the studio wanted her invention to be a shoe crafted from gelatin. "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.'"

In 2019, it was officially confirmed that Margot Robbie had joined the cast as the film's Barbie. All's well that ends well, though, as Schumer appears to be happy with the final product — and the film opened at a whopping $155 million. As many more fans head off to Barbie Land, one thing is for certain: life in plastic is certainly fantastic for Mattel's popular property, no matter who plays the popular doll.

