"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it."

Amy Schumer reveals why she dropped out of Barbie movie — and it involves a high heel made of Jell-O

Life in plastic, it's occasionally not so fantastic.

Amy Schumer revealed she exited the live-action Barbie movie due to creative differences rather than previously cited scheduling conflicts.

Schumer polished the script by Hilary Winston and had been set to star as the titular doll in the Sony adaptation before it moved to Warner Bros., dropping out in 2017 and resulting in a long developmental stall for the film. Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig has since been tapped to write and direct the live-action flick starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, Schumer opened up about her departure from the film, explaining that her vision ultimately didn't align with Sony's.

Amy Schumer attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City Amy Schumer | Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," Schumer told the outlet, noting that she had written Barbie as an "ambitious inventor," and the studio requested the invention be a high heel shoe made of Jell-O. The contrasting visions should have been apparent, Schumer said, when she was sent a pair of celebratory Manolo Blahniks.

"The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal,'" Schumer said.

Reps for Sony did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. EW also reached out to Gerwig's rep.

Earlier reports of the film indicated a plot with a contemporary spin on beauty, feminism, and identity. Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, officially signed on as director last year. America Ferrera, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon will also join Robbie and Gosling in undisclosed roles. The film is slated for a 2023 theatrical release.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.