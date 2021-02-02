In the first trailer for Netflix's Moxie (out March 3), Amy Poehler isn't a regular mom. She's a cool mom — who helps inspire her daughter to spark a feminist revolution.

Poehler directs and stars in the film based on Jennifer Mathieu's book, which follows shy 16-year-old Vivian (Hadley Robinson) as she struggles to survive high school. Her mother (played by Poehler) was a rebellious riot grrrl with a radical past, but Vivian prefers to fly under the radar — until the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) opens her eyes to how rampant sexism and harassment have become at her school.

Soundtracked by Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl," the trailer follows Vivian as she launches an anonymous feminist zine spotlighting the school's toxic environment. She calls out everything from an annual list ranking female students on their looks to a principal (Marcia Gay Harden) who turns a blind eye to the school's tyrannical football star (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

Moxie marks Poehler's second time in the director's chair: She previously directed Wine Country, which debuted on Netflix in 2019. The film also stars Lauren Tsai, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langrod, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, and Ike Barinholtz.

Watch the trailer above.