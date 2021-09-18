"The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s," Adams said on The Tonight Show.

Amy Adams teases Enchanted sequel, says she was 'humbled' by all the singing and dancing

Making Disenchanted wasn't an entirely enchanted experience for Amy Adams, it seems.

The actress discussed the upcoming sequel to 2007's Enchanted while appearing on The Tonight Show Friday, teasing that the film features "a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling," she added.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s," Adams explained. "It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

The actress added that, as previously reported, "everyone is back" for the sequel, with Maya Rudolph also joining the cast as the new villain. "She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together," Adams said.

Disenchanted takes place 15 years after Enchanted, which found fairy-tale princess Giselle (Adams) banished from her kingdom of Andalasia to Manhattan. The sequel returns us to the world of Giselle and her pragmatic divorce lawyer husband, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), with his daughter, Morgan, now a teenager. As Giselle and family relocate to the suburb of Monroeville, she must face the challenges of a new home and rediscover the true meaning of happily ever after.

ENCHANTED, Amy Adams, 2007. ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Amy Adams in 'Enchanted' | Credit: Everett Collection

Incidentally, Adams wasn't the only one intimidated by all the singing and dancing required for the film: Dempsey previously teased that he will sing on camera for the first time in the sequel, and asked fans to "bear with" his vocal chops, or lack thereof.

"I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it," Dempsey told Variety in April. "But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography."