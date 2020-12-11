Amy Adams returning for Enchanted sequel on Disney+

Enchanted type Movie genre Family

It's time to sing our happy working song!

Amy Adams is reprising her role as Giselle in the long-gestating Enchanted sequel, titled Disenchanted. Disney announced the news of Adams' return on Thursday during their investors' presentation, as well as revealing that the sequel will stream exclusively on Disney+ forgoing a traditional release.

The original film stars Adams as Giselle, a princess from the animated fantasy world of Andalasia, who finds her life turned upside down when she accidentally lands in modern-day New York and starts to fall for cynical divorce attorney, Robert (Patrick Dempsey). The film also starred James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Timothy Spall, and Susan Sarandon.

The existence of a sequel to the 2007 hybrid animated-live action film has been in the works since at least 2014, at which time Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses) was attached to direct. More details came in 2016 with Adam Shankman (Hairspray) on board as director. That was also the first time the title Disenchanted was used in association with the sequel.

News then reported that the film would take place 10 years after Enchanted, as Giselle finds herself questioning her happily ever after and accidentally triggers events that make everyone’s lives turn upside down in both the real world and Andalasia.

In 2018, Shankman confirmed that the script was nearly complete. "The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it,” Shankman said then. “It’s about Giselle 10 years later going, ‘What is happily ever after?’” He also teased that the sequel would feature the same amount of animation as the first, but more songs. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz were nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category for Enchanted.

Adams return was never previously confirmed.

Now, we know Adams is stepping back into the princess' shoes, but further details, including plot and whether Shankman is still attached to direct, are still unclear.

But one thing is certain — with Adams returning, that's how we know we love her.