Amy Adams joins the Dear Evan Hansen movie

Amy Adams is the latest to join the cast of the movie adaptation of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

Adams, the six-time Oscar nominee for films like American Hustle and Vice, will play Cynthia Murphy, the mother of Connor and Zoe. The role was originated on Broadway by Jennifer Laura Thompson.

Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voices) and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) will star as Connor and Zoe, respectively.

Adams got her start in the entertainment world on stage in her teens. One of her first productions was in a community theater rendition of Annie, she told Vanity Fair in a 2008 interview. Years later, she starred in the musical film Enchanted and appeared in a Public Theater's 2012 revival of Into the Woods as the Baker's Wife.

She'll be seen next in the movies Hillbilly Elegy and The Woman in the Window.

Dear Evan Hansen is based on the original stage musical with music and lyrics by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The story tells of a high school teen, Evan Hansen, who gets caught up in a lie when he makes it seem like he had a close friendship with a schoolmate who killed himself. The musical won six Tony Awards in 2017.

Ben Platt, who originated the titular role, is expected to reprise his part for the movie. In June of this year, he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that it was "a toss-up."

"It's something that we've definitely been trying to get together to make happen," he said. "I know Universal [Pictures] really wants to make the film. It's a toss-up at this point just based on, can we do it safely and can we get it together in time?" All the casting Universal has been doing seems like a hopeful sign of Platt's return. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Nik Dodani (Atypical) are also cast.

