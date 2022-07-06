Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert De Niro also appear in the upcoming comedy-thriller from David O. Russell.

David O'Russell has plenty of experience working with starry casts on films like Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. But the writer-director has assembled a truly jaw-dropping lineup of thespian heavy-hitters for his latest film, Amsterdam, the trailer for which has just been released.

Amsterdam trailer Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington star in 'Amsterdam.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The period mystery-comedy about two soldiers and a nurse who get themselves into a heap of trouble stars Christian Bale (The Dark Night, the about-to-open Thor: Love and Thunder), Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the upcoming Barbie), and John David Washington (Tenet), an impressive trio, no doubt.

However, as Robbie's character notes in the film's trailer, "This is all turning out to be a lot larger than any of us." No kidding! The film's supporting cast includes (deep breath!): Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandra Nivola.

Amsterdam was written and directed by O'Russell and is his first film since 2015's Jennifer Lawrence–starring Joy. The movie hits theaters in November.

Watch the trailer for Amsterdam below.

