It's not unusual for Earth-set horror franchises to eventually aim for the stars — in a very literal sense. The Leprechaun movies took their killer where no leprechaun had gone before with 1997's Leprechaun 4: In Space, and the Friday the 13th series followed suit with 2001's slasher-on-a-spaceship Jason X.

However, you might have expected a horror film with Amityville in the title to remain on good old terra firma. Why? Well, because Amityville is an actual place, actually in New York — and not, say, Neptune.

But, hey, maybe that's old-fashioned thinking. What if the terrors of Amityville were transported off world? That's a question that clearly intrigued the makers of the new and, judging by the trailer, very low-budget film Amityville in Space, which lands in July.

Amityville in Space 'Amityville in Space' | Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

Directed by Mark Polonia, the guy behind Jurassic Shark 2: Aquapocalypse (!), the movie depicts the ultimate battle against the Amityville curse after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space. Amityville in Space stars Titus Himmelberger, Cassandra Hayes, Tim Hatch, Ryan Dalton, and Jeff Kirkendall.

'Amityville in Space' The 'Amityville in Space' poster | Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

Watch the trailer for Amityville in Space below.... if you dare!

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.