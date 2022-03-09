We had a chat with the man also responsible for Bride of the Werewolf, Bigfoot vs. Zombies, the upcoming Sharkula, and many, many more.

How the hell did Amityville wind up in space? The director of Amityville in Space reveals all

Pennsylvania-based director Mark Polonia claims to have made 86 movies, many of them micro-budgeted horror tales with eye-catching titles like Bride of the Werewolf or Bigfoot Vs. Zombies. But it wasn't until last week that the internet really caught on to Polonia's particular corner of the film industry and, in particular, the trailer for his new opus, Amityville in Space (out in July).

"I was really surprised," says Polonia. "Someone actually pointed it out to me. I was totally unaware of it because I'm so busy making films and other endeavors. Someone sent me an email and said, 'Hey, you're trending on Twitter and you're all over the internet.' I really didn't know what to make of it. Then they directed me to some sites. and I'm like like, oh my god, that's great. Score one for the little guy!"

Amityville in Space 'Amityville in Space' | Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

Below, Polonia talks more about Amityville in Space, his other upcoming film Sharkula, and why EW's crazy movie pitch idea could actually get off the ground.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So, how exactly did Amityville get into space? Who's idea was this?

MARK POLONIA: I work closely with several companies, mainly Wild Eye Releasing who do a great job in getting these exploitation movies out in the marketplace. Rob Hauschild, the president and owner of Wild Eye Releasing, he's always looking for quirky things, and I've done a few Amityville movies. We did Amityville Island and I made another movie called Amityville Death House. They'll come to me and say, "Hey, here's a title, here's some sample artwork, what kind of a movie can you make?" And we have the freedom to go and do that. It's so fascinating and it's so much fun. I mean, filmmaking is a lot of work, don't get me wrong, but it's a lot of fun. It's a challenge when someone says, "Hey, I want you to make Amityville in Space." Nine out of ten filmmakers would say, "I don't want to do that," or "How the hell can I make that with this kind of a budget?" But you learn to be resourceful, you learn to be creative. I have access to this, this, and this. We can get space costumes, we can make an alien, we can have a pentagram in space, we can get hold of spaceship stuff, we have laser guns. You start building the idea around your resources.

Above all, you have to be passionate about what you do. I'm not embarrassed about that. Sure, I'd love to make a $150 million dollar movie, but let's be honest, anyone could. If we gave a stranger on the street $150 million and said, "Go make a movie," they could do it, because your resources are unlimited. But if someone said, "Hey, here's $5,000, here's $10,000, go make a movie," there's very few people that could. You pour yourself into [the movie] and I think a lot of that passion and your drive to entertain, it spills over into the screen.

director Mark Polonia Mark Polonia | Credit: Mark Polonia

What can audiences expect from Amityville in Space?

Well, what audiences can expect is some traditional Amityville trappings that are pushed into the 27th century with the idea that evil doesn't have a timeline, evil can transcend space and time, but there's always someone there willing to stop it. You have the things that people expect from it: the possession and the house, which was a big model that we had, demons, creatures, all those kinds of things transposed into the future. And those were kind of the parameters I was given to formulate the script.

Once I'm done with a project, I don't usually watch it for a while, because you're so close to it, but I revisited Amityville in Space, and I was pleasantly surprised by how well it turned out and how entertaining it is. At the end of the day, I don't care if a movie cost $500 million or $50, if I'm being entertained then it's successful.

You have another film coming out called Sharkula. What can you tell us about that? I'm going to assume it's about a vampire shark.

You can assume correctly. It's kind of a love letter to the Universal and Hammer Dracula movies and the sharksploitaton films. It's sort of a mash-up. It throws in some old vampire folklore with some new ideas and creates a really crazy kind of film.

What other projects are you working on?

We have a couple upcoming projects. All I can say is that, once again, they'll be zany and crazy and hopefully people who will like these kinds of movies will really be looking out for them. I think there's room for everybody in the entertainment world. Not everyone wants steak, sometimes they want a hamburger, and we're here to grill it.

Can I pitch you a film?

Sure, why not.

This may have occurred to you, but you have Sharkula coming up, and you've already done Sharkenstein, so what about Dr. Jekyll and Mr Shark?

[Laughs] You know, it's funny because that idea came up a while ago. But you know what? I will pitch that to Rob at Wild Eye and maybe he'll reach back out to you, because he's always looking for material. Have you written any scripts?

Not successfully, no.

Well, hey, then you'd be right at home with us! [Laughs] I don't mean that as a slam, sir, I do not. There's something to be said about being famous, and there's something to be said about doing what you love and being passionate about it, and the two are not equal.

Watch the trailer for Amityville in Space below.

