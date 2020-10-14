American Psycho director Mary Harron gives us her Halloween movie-watching recommendations

American Psycho director Mary Harron recently returned to the horror genre with her Quibi show The Expecting, in which AnnaSophia Robb plays a woman whose pregnancy takes a terrifying turn.

"Yes, yes, no one will ever want to get pregnant again!" says the filmmaker, whose other movie credits include I Shot Andy Warhol and The Notorious Bettie Page. "The Expecting is about a young girl who’s working as a waitress, she wants to be an artist but she has no money, and she’s living at a her grandmother’s old house. She’s having an on-off thing with the the guy she works with and she wakes up in the woods, and knows that something weird has happened, and then very strange things start happening to her body."

But what horror movies would Harron recommend readers check out this Halloween? The director's enthusiastic suggestion is Relic, the recently-released directorial debut of Natalie Erika James.

"That was fantastic, I thought," says Harron. "It's by a young Australian director. I was really impressed. That again is female-centered. It’s a woman, her daughter, her mother. So, grandmother-mother-daughter. And crazy things happen inside a house, lot of amazing visual effects. It’s a bit like The Babadook, it’s kind of a domestic horror. Otherwise, I would always say Cabin in the Woods — the one that’s about all horror movies."

Relic is available to watch on VOD. Watch the film's trailer above.

