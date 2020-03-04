American Pie stars Eugene Levy, Alyson Hannigan have a totally not-awkward reunion

The dad from 1999's American Pie and his on-screen daughter-in-law who went to band camp got together and it was totally not as awkward as it sounds.

Eugene Levy and Alyson Hannigan reunited this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they reminisced about the old days of making the movie teen boys everywhere should never watch with their parents, ever! Levy, who has since co-created Schitt's Creek with son Dan Levy, said that almost happened to him.

Levy was planning to take Dan, who was 15 at the time, with him to Los Angeles for the big American Pie premiere. "The night before the premiere, he was on a phone call with his friend back in Toronto and they said, 'Well, what's going on?' He said, 'I'm going to the premiere of American Pie tomorrow night with my folks.' And the friend said, 'Oh, don't see it with your folks! Don't see it with your folks! You don't wanna see it with your folks!'"

Good looking out, Dan's friend. Otherwise, the future David Rose would've had to endure sitting next to his father while watching his father on screen give the sex talk to Jason Biggs' Jim Levenstein.

Hannigan, who played Michelle Flaherty in American Pie and the subsequent sequels, said it's "lovely to be associated with a movie people still know." It's not lovely, however, when people come up to her when she's with her daughters to say, "One time at band camp…"

"When they're with me and people start saying the line, I'm like, 'Could we just stop there?!'" she said. "I get really panicked. I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah! I know what you're talking about… I don't want to have this conversation with them yet!'"

Watch their reunion in the clip above.

