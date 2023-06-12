America Ferrera recalls showing up at 'sexy' Barbie cast sleepover in 'grandma' pajamas

She "somehow simultaneously looked like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time," costar Margot Robbie said.

America Ferrera's Barbie Dreamhouse closet features the "most grandma" set of floral pajamas.

The star appeared on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside Barbie costars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon to talk the film adaptation from Greta Gerwig, sharing that she didn't get the dress code memo for the cast's sleepover party at Claridge's Hotel in London prior to the start of filming.

"Nobody told me that it was sexy Barbie sleepover," Ferrera said. "So everybody was in like, really pretty silky nightgowns and I was in the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine."

Robbie, who said Ferrera was an "exceptionally competitive" board game player during the evening's festivities, added that her costar "somehow simultaneously looked like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time. It was the cutest. And she's so teeny, while she's screaming at you. It was so charming."

Robbie, who plays the film's titular Barbie and produces, said the sleepover "was as fun as it sounds." She said, "It was Greta's idea, I can't take credit. We all shared beds and wore our pajamas and ordered room service and played games."

Both Rae and McKinnon play different Barbie variations in the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Dua Lipa, among other big names. "Did you guys ever have a Barbie that you designate as like, her, where you like, cut their hair, burn their clothes, and draw on them? That's the one I play," McKinnon quipped to Clarkson.

America Ferrara America Ferrara | Credit: Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Ferrera, on the other hand, plays a human named Gloria who forges a connection with Robbie's Barbie when she and Ken (Gosling) arrive in the real world. "Hijinks ensue from there, and I think that's all I'm allowed to say," Ferrera said.

The film, out July 21, follows Robbie's central Barbie as she experiences an existential crisis and embarks on a trip to the real world. Watch Ferrera and co.'s interview with Clarkson above.

