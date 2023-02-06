AMC Theatres introducing new ticket pricing based on seat location

The new Sightline initiative has already launched in select theaters and is intended to spread nationwide over the next year.

Tired of buying a last-minute movie ticket and getting stuck in the front row? Well, now you'll at least get that seat at a discount — at AMC theaters, anyway.

The theater chain announced a new initiative on Monday called Sightline, which will modulate ticket prices based on a seat's location in the theater. There are three levels: Preferred Sightline, which encompasses the middle of the theater and fetches the highest price; Value Sightline, which discounts seats in the front row and some wheelchair-accessible spots; and Standard Sightline, which is basically the rest of the theater. Theaters using Sightline will provide detailed seat maps that clearly outline which seats go for which price point.

Naturally, there will be benefits associated with subscribing to AMC's Stubs A-list membership. AMC Stubs A-list members will be able to book Preferred Sightline seats at no additional cost, and receive a discount on their membership when they book Value Sightline seats. Sightline prices are not applicable on Discount Tuesdays, when all tickets are $5.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said AMC Theatres executive Eliot Hamlisch in a statement. "While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

The program has already launched at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City, and will spread nationwide over the course of the year.

