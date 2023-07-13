"So much garbage information is spread," Adam Aron says of claims that screenings have been sabotaged due to the film's alleged ties to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

The CEO of AMC Theatres is shutting down conspiracy theories that AMC has been purposely disrupting screenings of Sound of Freedom following accusations that the thriller has ties to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

"Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America," CEO Adam Aron wrote on Twitter. "So much garbage information is spread. More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre."

Angel Studios, the studio behind the film from director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, also denied the claims. "We want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate," Brandon Purdie, head of Angel theatrical distribution, said in a statement to EW, adding that AMC has been "an outstanding partner."

As a result of the "movie's performance and consumer demand," Purdie added, "AMC has agreed to add additional screens for Sound of Freedom this weekend."

The drama is based on the true story of Tim Ballard (played by Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel), a former federal agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex trafficking in Colombia. The film has been slammed as a "QAnon-tinged thriller" and gateway to "far-right conspiracy theories," among other criticisms, since its July 4 theatrical release.

SOUND OF FREEDOM 'Sound of Freedom' | Credit: Everett Collection

Both Ballard and lead star Caviezel have previously been linked to QAnon conspiracy theories, which center around the idea that Satan-worshipping global elites run the world and are involved in a global child trafficking ring. Caviezel has reportedly spoken at QAnon events.

