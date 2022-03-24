The new trailer for Michael Bay's Ambulance is peak Michael Bay

It also serves up an unhinged Jake Gyllenhaal if that's more your speed.

Do you like high-speed car chases? Do you live in Los Angeles? Do you love Michael Bay movies? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then Ambulance is most definitely for you.

The latest trailer for the chaotic heist-gone-wrong film is peak Michael Bay, with everything you could possibly want from an action flick: municipal destruction, exploding cop cars, frenetic shoot-'em-up sequences, and two dudes singing together. In other words, it might just be the most Michael Bay movie that Michael Bay has ever Michael Bayed.

Cars flip and buildings spontaneously combust almost as often as Jake Gyllenhaal refers to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as "my brother" — and yes, their characters are actually brothers. Slow-mo sequences are lit with the perfect golden-hour glow, and sweeping drone shots take you on a roller coaster ride up and down L.A. building facades. High-speed chases turn into slow-speed chases when the brothers go on the run in a stolen ambulance during rush hour. And if that last sentence didn't rocket up your heart rate, then you've probably never tried to get anywhere in L.A. during the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's impossible on a normal day, let alone when you're trying to escape life in prison.

Ambulance Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Ambulance' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Ambulance stars Abdul-Mateen as decorated veteran Will Sharp, who's down on his luck financially and desperate to cover his wife's medical bills. In a last-ditch effort, he turns to his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal), a charismatic career criminal who is more than a little unhinged (potentially downright sociopathic). He ropes Sharp into a bank robbery that would set them both up for life: L.A.'s biggest bank heist in history, with a prize of $32 million.

Of course, when nothing goes as planned and they're forced to make their escape by hijacking an ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT (Eiza González) trapped inside as hostages. The ensuing getaway pits the brothers against the full force of the LAPD, led by Garret Dillahunt as Captain Monroe.

Based on the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen, by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen, the high-octane movie is produced by Bay, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Ian Bryce, with a screenplay by Chris Fedak.

Ambulance hits theaters April 8. Watch the trailer above, brother!

