Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s production company team up for summer drive-in series

Who's ready for A Night at the Drive-In?

On Thursday, Amazon Studios announced it is partnering with Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society to launch a summer drive-in screening series, A Night at the Drive-In. The nationwide screenings will take place at drive-ins around the country and will feature a wide selection of films celebrating multi-cultural and diverse voices in cinema. And because a night at the movies isn't complete without snacks, the free events will also provide refreshments from Black and Brown businesses.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” said Jordan in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Screenings kick off July 1 and will take place every other week through July and August. Each week the movies screened will have a specific theme such as Movies to Make You Fall in Love, Movies to Inspire Your Inner Child, Movies to Make You Open Your Eyes and Movie to Make You Laugh. The list of double-features that'll be screened during the series has been curated by Jordan and includes Love & Basketball, Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, Creed and Do the Right Thing.

“When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.”

See the full list below, as well as destinations:

Movies to make you fall in love: Love & Basketball (Warner Brothers / New Line) Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Brothers)

Movies that make you proud: Black Panther (Disney) Creed (Warner Brothers)

Movies to inspire your inner child: Hook (Sony Pictures) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Movies to make you open your eyes: Do The Right Thing (Universal) Get Out (Universal)

Movies to make you laugh: Coming to America (Paramount Pictures) Girls Trip (Universal)



Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler's Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

Head here for more details and ticket information.