Here's what to watch during your summer movie nights — from must-watch classics to 2021 Emmy nominees
Amid all the warm weather and leisurely moments, summer has a way of bringing new encounters and adventures. And whether they are packed with romance, fear, self-discovery, or fantasy events that seem worlds away from your own, movies can fuel your adventurous summertime mood. That's where this free Amazon Prime Video trial enters the chat.
You can access thousands of movies for free on Amazon Prime Video with a Prime membership. If you're not currently a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-trial of Amazon Prime Video and enjoy streaming without any added fees. Both current members and new members can also expand their streaming libraries by signing up for free 7-day trials of Prime Video channel add-ons such as Parmount+ and Epix.
If you're looking to check off some of the recently announced Emmy nominees from your "to watch" list before the September awards show, an Amazon Prime Video trial can help you in your cinematic endeavors. With Prime Video, you can stream Sylvie's Love and Uncle Frank, both of which are nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.
If you frequently find yourself scrolling through page after page of streaming libraries unsure what to watch, here are 10 recommendations from Amazon Prime Video to help resolve any indecisiveness. This way you can spend less time searching and more time experiencing movies (and eating popcorn) all summer long.
Sylvie's Love (2020)
Fill your summer air with music, romance, and authenticity with this Emmy-nominated film. Set in New York in '50s New York, Sylvie's Love follows the titular Sylvie as she falls in love with Robert, a jax saxophonist. It's beautiful, heartfelt, and is sure to make your heart swell.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
The Tomorrow War (2021)
If you're looking for an action flick to stream, look no further than the new Amazon original, Tomorrow War. With time travel, aliens, and impending disaster, it mixes together hallmark ingredients for an epic sci-fi adventure.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
Knives Out (2019)
Blockbuster comedy-mystery Knives Out features a star-studded cast with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many more familiar faces. The story balances key elements of classic mysteries with modern humor, all while incorporating a variety of twists and turns to ultimately make it an entertaining watch all the way through.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
E.T. is a must-watch classic about a boy named Elliott who crosses paths and becomes friends with an extraterrestrial who ended up on Earth. It may be because it's a nostalgia-packed film from the '80s, but E.T. is the type of movie that makes you want to buy an outdoor projector so you can watch it in your backyard à la drive-in theater.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
BTS: Global Takeover (2020)
With new releases like Butter and Permission to Dance, BTS has been gracing fans with some groovy new tunes to jam out to all summer long. Funko Pop also recently dropped a line of BTS figures. What better way to top off this BTS-filled summer than by watching the K-pop group's 2020 documentary?
$8.99 at amazon.com
Uncle Frank (2020)
Summer brings adventures like road trips and family reunions, but also in the form of self-discovery. Sometimes they're happy and lighthearted, and other times they're difficult and emotional. Uncle Frank is an Emmy-nominated film which follows Frank, a literature professor at NYU living with his partner Wally, and Beth, Frank's niece and an NYU student, as they drive from Manhattan to South Carolina for Frank's father's funeral. The rest of Frank's family isn't aware he's gay, but Wally ends up tagging along on the trip. Causing further complications are Frank's difficult-to-unpack whirlwind of emotions centered around the funeral, since his father was unaccepting of his sexuality.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
The Lie (2020)
For all those looking for haunted summer streaming option, this Amazon original follows a trail of deception as two parents work to cover up a murder committed by their daughter. It's suspenseful and stressful, so if the summer heat hasn't got you sweating yet, this movie's sure to do the trick.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (2017)
School may be out of session, but that doesn't mean the learning has to end. If you're looking for an educational watch, this documentary spotlights Indigenous musicians' historical influence on music. Pressing play on this film is an awesome way to start filling in common and omnipresent gaps in pop culture knowledge.
free with a Prime membership at amazon.com
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Summer is all about relaxation and time off, and even Spiderman takes a vacation (or at least tries to). Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the heroic adventures of Peter Parker as he travels to Europe on vacation with friends. And what better way to have an exhilarating summer than by streaming action-packed superhero movies?
free with a Prime Video Starz channel subscription at amazon.com
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Nothing says summer like summer romance, so why not stream a modern twist on one of the most emblematic and well-known romantic tragedies. This Baz Luhrmann adaptation of Romeo & Juliet features well-known talent like Leonardo Dicaprio, Claire Danes, and Paul Rudd.
free with a Prime Video Paramount+ or Epix channel subscription at amazon.com
