Summer brings adventures like road trips and family reunions, but also in the form of self-discovery. Sometimes they're happy and lighthearted, and other times they're difficult and emotional. Uncle Frank is an Emmy-nominated film which follows Frank, a literature professor at NYU living with his partner Wally, and Beth, Frank's niece and an NYU student, as they drive from Manhattan to South Carolina for Frank's father's funeral. The rest of Frank's family isn't aware he's gay, but Wally ends up tagging along on the trip. Causing further complications are Frank's difficult-to-unpack whirlwind of emotions centered around the funeral, since his father was unaccepting of his sexuality.