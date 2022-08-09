Amanda Seyfried says she felt pressured into early career nude scenes: 'I wanted to keep my job'

If she could do it all over again, Amanda Seyfried would make some changes to her early career in Hollywood.

The Emmy-nominated star of The Dropout started acting as a teenager in the late 1990s, starring in soaps As the World Turns and All My Children before getting her breakout role as Karen Smith in 2004's Mean Girls. While she emerged from the pre-#MeToo era "pretty unscathed," Seyfried reflected on some uncomfortable situations in a Porter cover story published Monday.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me?" Seyfried said. "How did I let that happen?" After "mock consideration," the actor said, "Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Amanda Seyfried attends "88" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 11, 2022 in New York City. Amanda Seyfried | Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Earlier this year, Seyfried similarly reflected on uncomfortable encounters following the success of Mean Girls, telling Marie Claire that she "felt grossed out" by male fans quoting a Karen Smith line about predicting the weather with her breasts. "I was like 18 years old," she said. "It was just gross."

During her conversation with Porter, Seyfried also reflected on losing out on the role of Glinda in John M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. (The role ultimately went to Ariana Grande.) "It was devastating, and it wasn't for any other reason than I really felt like it was right," Seyfried said. Still, she added, "That doesn't take away from my confidence at all."