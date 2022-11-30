Amanda Seyfried speculates that 'Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?'

She did, however, reveal an intriguing idea for the original cast members in a new interview with costar Lindsay Lohan.

Just like the word "fetch," Amanda Seyfried thinks a Mean Girls sequel is never going to happen.

The Oscar-nominated actress dropped the speculative bombshell in a new Interview magazine conversation with Lindsay Lohan, with whom she starred in the 2004 teen comedy classic. But she did reveal an intriguing idea for OG cast members — also including Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert — that would reunite them.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," the 36-year-old actress told Lohan, referencing the brief revival of screenwriter Tina Fey's stage-based musical adaptation of the movie that ended its run in 2020. "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

While Lohan said that Seyfried's Broadway proposal would be "fun," she admitted that she'd "heard something about [a sequel] being a movie musical," which she didn't love.

"I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," Lohan said.

"Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Seyfried continued. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

Though Lohan and Seyfried don't appear in it, a Mean Girls sequel technically already happened in 2011, when ABC Family premiered the Melanie Mayron-directed, made-for-TV spin-off that co-starred Tim Meadows reprising his role as Principal Duvall.

Lohan kept the spirit of Mean Girls alive on the set of her new Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas, which marked her first leading role in a major studio production in nearly 10 years. She recorded a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" — the song she famously performed alongside Seyfried, McAdams, and Chabert in Mean Girls' iconic talent show scene — for the movie's soundtrack.

Lohan will next appear in another Netflix rom-com, 2023's Irish Wish, while Seyfried recently won her first Emmy for portraying controversial figure Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's limited series The Dropout.

