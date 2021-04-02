Amanda Seyfried shares goofy Dear John throwback photo with Channing Tatum

Dear John (Movie) type Movie

Amanda Seyfried is throwing it back.

On Thursday, the Mank actress shared a trip down memory lane with a photo on Instagram of her and costar Channing Tatum on the set of their film Dear John.

The post shows two different black and white pictures, each depicting the stars making silly faces. "#tbt DEAR JOHN," Seyfried wrote alongside the snap.

The duo starred in the hit 2010 film, which is based off of the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. The rom-dram follows a soldier (Tatum) who falls for a college student (Seyfried) while he's home on leave, with the two writing letters to each other for years, but seldom seeing one another.

Seyfried has talked in the past about the fun times her and Tatum had on set of the film. "Channing and I have a very similar set behavior," she told E! News. "We don't take anything too seriously, but we're shooting a movie that's very heavy, all about love and romance. It's a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around." At the time, she dubbed Tatum her "favorite co-star thus far," according to the outlet.

