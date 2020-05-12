And Schull had exactly the kind of training and background that Hytner was looking for in his star. "I had been dancing for my entire life until that point," she says. Starting at the age of 3, she practiced ballet throughout her childhood and went to Indiana University to get a music degree studying dance and journalism. After two years there, she was accepted into the San Francisco Ballet School for the summer. "At the end of the summer, they asked me to stay for the year," she says. "Towards the end of my year is when the casting director came. At that point, they were just looking for company members, but I happened to be at the right place at the right time when she came into the studio where I was working for our end of the year showcase."