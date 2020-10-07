Get Out star Allison Williams reuniting with Blumhouse for horror-thriller M3GAN

The film's script is based on a story by The Conjuring director James Wan.

Allison Williams' career is getting more and more horrifying — and we mean that as a compliment.

It was announced today that the Girls and Get Out actress will star in a horror-thriller called M3GAN. In the film, Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who develops M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype — a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

Akela Cooper (Luke Cage) wrote the script based on a story by The Conjuring and Aquaman director James Wan. Gerard Johnstone, who made the terrific horror-comedy Housebound will direct the film. M3GAN will be produced by Blumhouse — who also oversaw Get Out — and Wan's Atomic Monster company for Universal.

In addition to Get Out, Williams also starred in the 2018 horror-thriller The Perfection.

